BOONE — Watauga Medical Center has officially started seeing patients at the new Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower.

Rob Hudspeth, president of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation and senior vice president for system advancement for ARHS, gave an exclusive tour of the new patient tower to the Watauga Democrat.

Entrance inside

A mural of the mountains greets patients and their families when they walk into the new wing.
Scanner

The MRI scanner is one of the pieces of upgraded technology in the new wing at WMC.  
Patient room signs

The signs outside each patient rooms helps with communication of the care plan. 
Patient rooms

The new patient rooms are larger and feature scenic views of the mountains 
Surgical services waiting room

The new surgical services waiting room on the second floor.
Outside

The main entrance to the Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.