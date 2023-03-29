BOONE — Watauga Medical Center has officially started seeing patients at the new Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower.
Rob Hudspeth, president of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation and senior vice president for system advancement for ARHS, gave an exclusive tour of the new patient tower to the Watauga Democrat.
The 48-bed tower features bigger patient rooms, significant technology improvements and more convenient waiting rooms.
“The first thing that catches your eye is how much bigger and nicer it is,” Hudspeth said. “The patient rooms are bigger. The surgical suites are bigger. The ICU is bigger. That extra space allows us to do more in a defined space and makes the care we provide a lot safer and more efficient. Family and friends also have room to spread out.”
Upgraded Technology
One of the key aspects of the new tower is the upgraded technology. The WMC imaging has a new 256-slice CT scanner — one of only nine in North Carolina. That CT scanner can scan a heart in 1.5 beats.
“Among the many technological investments we made in the bed tower, our new imaging department really set us apart from most hospitals. We can detect, monitor and treat disease progression like never before. The good news for patients — and their families — is they no longer have to travel off the mountain for these services.”
The tower has another feature unique to WMC — a 3D mammography system that’s the only one of its kind in Western North Carolina. The tower also has a new MRI scanner, allowing staff to perform advanced imaging for cardiac and prostate conditions.
Patients of the new wing will also notice technology right outside their doors. Next to the door of each patient room in the new wing is a digital display. The MEDI+SIGN electronic displays provide an overview of the patient’s care plan, risks and other pertinent information for the hospital staff. Those displays can highlight various items related to the patient’s care, including what tests were ordered and lab status.
The six new operating rooms use the Steris Operating Room Integration System, which shows close-up and crisp views of the patient’s surgical site in 4K definition.
Angela Hamrick, WMC director of surgical services, said there’s “absolutely no comparison” to the old surgery suites.
“Everything is above par,” Hamrick said. “The technology is really state of the art.”
Hamrick said the new Steris Operating Room Integration System gives surgeons another advantage with how vivid the images are.
The second-floor surgery operating rooms also have a sterile supply room that runs down the middle. Hamrick said this allows surgeons and nurses to get whatever they need without ever leaving a sterile environment.
The bigger patient rooms also allow staff to bring in technology, Hudspeth said, instead of at the old wing where it was more challenging due to the smaller rooms.
Patient Experience
Another major investment by ARHS in the new tower was the patient experience, Hudspeth said.
“A lot of what we talked about when we built this facility was related to separating the front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house services to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality. Before (in the old hospital), patients and visitors co-mingled in shared hallways or near elevators. At any given time you might have seen a neighbor or a friend, and they would ask, ‘Oh, what are you doing here?’” Hudspeth said. “The new bed tower is designed for optimal patient privacy.”
When a patient checks into the hospital, they can do so in an enclosed room with a door for more privacy if needed.
Hudspeth said patients would be transported on the same elevator that the public used at the old wing. Now, the new wing features “front of house” and “back of house” elevators — one for the public and one for staff and patients.
Where patients had to wait was another aspect when building the new tower. Instead of a family waiting on a separate floor, they can wait in the surgical services waiting — on the same floor as the operating rooms. The waiting room features a break room and a separate room for the doctors to talk to the family.
The surgical services waiting room also has a board that is updated with basic information on where each patient is in the surgery process that is identifiable via information only the family has.
The pre- and post-operation are also now on the same floor near each other, which allows more efficiency. The surgical floor operating rooms also have observations.
A full video tour of the hospital can be found at apprhs.org/schaefer-family-patient-care-tower-2/.
“It’s been a long time coming, but we are finally here. We are open and ready to care for our community in a beautiful new setting. It sounds sort of corny, but there is really a positive vibe among our providers and staff. You can just feel it — and it is so uplifting to experience. Everyone is so proud and enthusiastic to deliver the best health care we possibly can,” Hudspeth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.