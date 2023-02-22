Hospital expansion

The Watauga Medical Center expansion project is waiting on final inspections. The new tower can be seen to the right.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System estimates staff will move into the new hospital wing at Watauga Medical Center in April.

According to Senior Vice President for System Advancement ARHS Rob Hudspeth, ARHS is awaiting final inspection from the North Carolina Division of Health Services Regulation before moving in and opening the new 48-bed tower.

