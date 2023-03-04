BOONE — A new traffic pattern will go into effect March 6 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and State Farm Road.
No left turns will be permitted at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and State Farm Road between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. "to protect the safety of our drivers and pedestrians," the town of Boone stated in a public service announcement.
Additionally, the town said the new traffic pattern will help the flow of traffic and reduce the traffic congestion on Martin Luther King Jr. Street and the neighborhoods in that area, according to the town.
The new sign is at the corner near the Watauga County Recreation Center and across the street from the Boone Fire Station 2.
Enforcement for the new traffic pattern will begin on Monday, March 6. However, the Town of Boone urges motorists to "please abide by the new traffic pattern as soon as possible for a smooth transition."
For more information, contact Boone Town Hall at (828) 268-6200 or the Town of Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.
