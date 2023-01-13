BLOWING ROCK — A new traffic light has been installed in Blowing Rock and is set to start functioning on Jan. 16, weather permitting.
The stoplight is located at the intersection of U.S. 321 and Rock Road and Green Hill Road.
According to North Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Officer Jonathan Rand, "the new traffic signal will serve to aid motorists and improve safety to this intersection."
"This particular intersection has low site distance availability, especially concerning the speed of oncoming traffic in an area where motorists are entering and exiting the town," Rand said. "In addition, the signal will help with unfamiliar motorists as the area sees a wide range of traffic unfamiliar with the area."
Warning lights were also installed ahead of the new stoplight to warn motorists to "be prepared to stop when flashing."
In a November 2021 meeting, the Blowing Rock Town Council passed a resolution in support of the stoplight at that intersection, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
The public comment portion of that meeting included criticism of the new stoplight from owner of Green Park Inn — adjacent to that intersection — Steve Irace. The Watauga Democrat reported that Irace felt strongly that many constituent interests did not agreed with the proposed stoplight’s installation.
