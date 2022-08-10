Don and Audrey Bentley

The Dr. Donald W. Bentley Scholarship, established by spouse Audrey, has now been established to benefit students from NC who are studying at Virginia Tech. 

 Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Community Foundation

WATAUGA — A new scholarship fund has been established to benefit students from North Carolina who are studying at Virginia Tech.

The Dr. Donald W. Bentley Memorial Scholarship, named after an educator, is a new endowed scholarship established at the North Carolina Community Foundation. The scholarship is open to any North Carolina student, but preference will be given to graduating seniors from Watauga High School and Watauga Innovation Academy who are planning to attend Virginia Tech. The one-time scholarship is expected to award about $10,000 annually and could be split among several students in a given year.

