NEW RIVER — More than half of the New River Park Hwy 163 Access ribbon-cutting attendees ventured into the water after the ceremony. Some took canoes or kayaks, some brought fishing poles, and others brought themselves to stick their feet in the crisp, flowing water of the New River.

The access features three sand beaches, gravel trails leading down to the water, a parking lot, a portable toilet and a covered picnic area.

  

