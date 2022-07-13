WEST JEFFERSON — The New River Conservancy finalized its purchase of a 174 acre tract, now called the New River Hill Forest in Grayson County, Virginia on July 7.
The New River Hill Forest purchase ensures that 174 acres and 2,530 feet of riverfront are permanently protected. Through a partnership with New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the process has begun to upgrade old logging roads into hiking trails, and to create river access. Upon purchase, a rare flower was discovered amongst the hardwood forest, which includes hemlock trees. Once these projects as well as sufficient parking and signage are complete, the forest will be accessible to the public.
Prior to the purchase, the land had the potential to become a housing development. Upon that news, donors and friends became involved to help protect this significant land including Charlotte Hanes, long-time advocate for the New River, Tim Phipps, Conservation Specialist for the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, and the staff of the New River Conservancy.
Charlotte Hanes commented “I am so happy Tim called me about this land being available. We joined with New River Conservancy and others to protect it so the public of Grayson County could have access to a park on the river. Unlike boat landings which often restrict swimming, fishing and picnicking, this land will provide a public access for these activities.”
Additionally, Tim Phipps stated, “When the land became available, we knew how important this land is, as it is adjacent to other tracts that were already owned by us. We are extremely grateful for all the support and look forward to the public being able to use it in the future.”
Elizabeth Underwood, Executive Director of New River Conservancy said “The New River Conservancy is thankful to our donors that helped us raise funds for this land acquisition, and we will continue efforts to support this special project.”
The New River Conservancy has raised nearly $1 million to purchase this land with support from Fred and Alice Stanback, Charlotte Hanes, the Jack M Matthews Foundation, and many other donors. The New River Conservancy is still working to raise $10,000 to support renovations and infrastructure upgrades. Community members who would like to be part of this effort, please contact the New River Conservancy.
This is the second land acquisition of 2022, bringing the year to date total in excess of 180 acres of land now protected by the New River Conservancy.
The New River Conservancy is a 501©3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect the waters, woodlands, and wildlife of the New River Watershed. The New River, whose headwaters are in NC, flows north through VA and WV.
