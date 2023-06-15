New River Conservancy logo

The New River Conservancy (NRC), a 501c3 non-profit whose mission it is to “To protect the water, woodlands and wildlife of the New River Watershed” co-hosted the first annual Saved by a Salamander event with the Old Store at Grassy Creek in May. The event was also held at the Old Store and was sponsored by a host of businesses: Hart-T-Tree Farms, Little Saps, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, River House, Wildlands Engineering, The Spice & Tea Exchange, Fishel Organic Farm, Hellbender Bed and Beverage, Ridgeline Properties and RiverGirl Fishing Company.

From paddling the New River, workshops on building riparian buffers, and hands-on vendors, Saved by a Salamander had something for everyone. The second annual Saved by a Salamander event will be held on May 18, 2024.

