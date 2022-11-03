BOONE – With the opening of the new Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower at Watauga Medical Center, all the outpatient imaging and breast services provided at the Outpatient Lab and Imaging Center will move into the state-of-the-art imaging department in the new tower in December.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System will provide outpatient laboratory collections on the first floor of the new patient tower but has partnered with Boone Drug to provide a collection location there as well. The Boone Drug location will only do blood and urine collections for scheduled appointments. Walk-ins may come to the collection center on the first floor of Watauga Medical Center.
Boone Drug and ARHS have collaborated on the lab collection center and have signed a multi-year lease to provide patients the option to avoid having to go to the hospital or to Appalachian Regional Medical Associates’ offices for their routine lab bloodwork.
Beginning Nov. 14, 2022, patients can go to Boone Drug located at 345 Deerfield Road to have their outpatient bloodwork completed.
Appointments can be scheduled at apprhsoutpatientlab.as.me/schedule.php.
The lab hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from 11 to 11:30 a.m. for lunch) Monday through Friday. Parking will be available in the ARHS Foundation parking lot directly beside Boone Drug.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.