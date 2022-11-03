ARHS Logo

BOONE – With the opening of the new Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower at Watauga Medical Center, all the outpatient imaging and breast services provided at the Outpatient Lab and Imaging Center will move into the state-of-the-art imaging department in the new tower in December.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System will provide outpatient laboratory collections on the first floor of the new patient tower but has partnered with Boone Drug to provide a collection location there as well. The Boone Drug location will only do blood and urine collections for scheduled appointments. Walk-ins may come to the collection center on the first floor of Watauga Medical Center.

