BOONE — After a decade of fighting food insecurity in the High Country, F.A.R.M. Cafe is reorganizing to support growth and continue to serve the community.
Executive Director and Executive Chef Renee Boughman was a leader at F.A.R.M. Cafe since its opening in May of 2012. Now, after celebrating the restaurant’s tenth anniversary, Boughman is moving into a new role.
As F.A.R.M. Cafe has grown, the organization decided two positions, a director and a chef, would better serve their mission of “feeding all regardless of means.” With that in mind, Boughman will begin her new position as Director of Community Engagement on Nov. 1.
Stepping back from the day-to-day operations, Boughman will conduct speaking engagements, meet with donors and spread the story and message of F.A.R.M. Cafe to the High Country community and beyond.
Elena Dalton and Pete Herbert will take on leadership positions, with Dalton serving as Executive Director and Herbert serving as Executive Chef beginning Nov. 1. Both Dalton and Herbert said they are grateful for Boughman’s guidance and have been impressed with capacity to serve in the position she has for many years.
“We’ve got to work under the leadership of Renee, who is one of the best humans I have ever met and I forever appreciate her and her mentorship,” Dalton said. “She’s a magnetic human and I’ve never heard anyone say anything differently.”
Herbert said he was complimented when asked to take on the role, but nervous to live up to Boughman’s legacy.
“I’m in awe of what Renee is capable of. I knew that she had chops coming in here, but then to watch her literally open a cooler on Tuesday morning and say ‘Alright we’re doing this for lunch today,’ and then three hours later it’s up and delicious — it’s very intimidating to watch her do that,” Herbert said. “I want to ensure that I’m following the path that Renee set fourth as far as guiding principles.”
Dalton is not a new face at F.A.R.M. Cafe and has served in various positions since January 2018. In her current as Operations Director, Dalton said she oversees day-to-day programming and does grant writing and fundraising activities.
Dalton said she has worked in the food industry for more than a decade including farming, restaurant work, serving as Garden Coordinator at Hospitality House and various roles as F.A.R.M. Cafe. She has a graduate certificate in nonprofit management for the University of North Carolina in Greensboro which she said helped her find where she “fits into the community.”
“This is an incredibly special place and I think such an asset to the community. It’s not just a place where people are fed, it’s a place where you can be human,” Dalton said. “I really appreciate the multifaceted nature of this organization, and how it not only addresses food insecurity but it addresses loneliness and a lot of other factor that play into food security.”
Herbert joined the staff at F.A.R.M. Cafe in May as the kitchen manager. Ordering ingredients, menu planning and cooking was nothing new to Herbert who has worked in professional kitchens for 25 years.
Spending the majority of the past 25 years in Boone, Herbert said he has built relationships within many facets of the community. When the impacts of the pandemic hit, Herbert said he moved away from food service and began doing carpentry and home inspections. But when the F.A.R.M. Cafe board approached him about the available position, it “piqued (his) interest.”
“I came and met Elena and I knew Renee, I just kind of fell right into place. I’m very, very comfortable, very at home here,” Herbert said. “Everyone’s made me very comfortable and it’s been pretty amazing.”
In addition to restaurant work, Herbert said he hosts the workshop Get Lit several times a year, which encourages local writers to come together and share their work. Herbert has a Bachelor’s degree in English and said he has been growing Get Lit for more than six years.
Dalton and Herbert both said that the mission and daily operations at F.A.R.M. Cafe will remain the same. Local ingredients will be used to make meals to “feed all regardless of means” while the organization works within the community to fight food insecurity in a variety of different ways, Dalton said. However, gradual changes will be made.
“F.A.R.M. Cafe has been in a constant state of evolution since it was founded. We will stay true to F.A.R.M. Cafe and its mission while trying to grow our program sustainably,” Dalton said.
For more information on F.A.R.M. Cafe, visit www.farmcafe.org.
