On Aug. 1, many fans of the Grateful Dead and of Jerry Garcia in particular will raise a glass, or an instrument, to pay tribute to what would have been Garcia’s 80th birthday. After years of dealing with full-blown diabetes, the pressure of leading a cultural phenomenon in the Grateful Dead and an occasionally persistent battle with hard drugs. Garcia died 1995, just eight days after his 53rd birthday.
The music and influence of The Grateful Dead, the Jerry Garcia Band and the other spinoff groups continues almost six decades after the band formed in the mid-1960s. Here in western North Carolina and the High Country, the premier listener-supported radio station of the region is WNCW-FM and one of its multiple radio towers is located here in Boone, broadcasting on the 92.9 frequency. Every Wednesday evening, there is four weekly hours of music on the schedule centered on Garcia and the Grateful Dead, first with the Grateful Dead Radio Hour with host David Gans followed by three hours of related music on the Dead Air show. Both shows have been running together on WNCW for the last 26 years.
Here in Boone, there are several Grateful Dead tribute bands such as Uncle Dave’s Band and Dead of Winter, which feature all-star lineups of musicians who play in other groups yet who come together now and then to breathe fresh energy into the music of the Grateful Dead.
In fact, Dave Brewer’s Dead of Winter will perform a special show at Valle Crucis Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, recreating the Dead’s Europe ’72 tour at what will be a special benefit for the park itself.
While Garcia accomplished a lot during his lifetime, celebrating the birthday of an influential musician years after their demise always sparks the imagination as to what they would be like had they lived a longer life.
In the case of another musical legend in Peter Rowan, a friend and collaborator with Garcia who survived the craziness of the 1960s and ‘70s, he continues to create new music at 80 years of age while remembering those who have left this world before him.
In this exclusive interview with the Mountain Times, Rowan talks about his time with Garcia while revealing how the circle of life affected the recording of his brand-new album, “Calling You From My Mountain.”
Just this week, it was announced that Rowan will be one of the 2022 inductees into the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Hall of Fame in September along with Norman Blake and Paul ‘Moon’ Mullins.
Hailing from New England, Rowan became a member of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys band back in mid-1960s. Still a very young man, Rowan left the ‘Father of Bluegrass’ in Monroe a little over a year to expanding his horizons by collaborating with David Grisman in the band Earth Opera in 1967. A year later, Rowan joined the hippy roots band Seatrain, which appear in the extra footage section of the 1970 movie “Festival Express,” a documentary that followed the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and more as they toured across Canada on a train.
After Seatrain, Rowan rejoined Grisman in the group Muleskinner, which featured two more legendary musicians in Bill Keith and Clarence White.
By 1973, Rowan found himself in the progressive bluegrass band Old and In The Way with Jerry Garcia. Along with Garcia on banjo, Grisman on mandolin, John Kahn on bass, Richard Greene on fiddle and later on Vassar Clements on fiddle; the group’s self-titled 1975 album became one of the best-selling bluegrass albums of all time. Its influence on the younger generation of that time period was second only to the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s landmark all-star 1972 album “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” and possibly J.D. Crowe and the New South’s “Rounder 0044” album.
On that Old and In The Way album, there are many bluegrass standards performed as well as three Rowan-penned classics in “Panama Red,” “Midnight Moonlight” and “Land of the Navajo.”
“Jerry Garcia is sort of an immortal being, not only in the minds of his fans where he is a continued presence and an inspiration, but I think his energy has sort of an immortality about it,” said Rowan. “So many people aspire to that, with all of these Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band cover groups and people try to play guitar like him, and his musical spirit is available. That is the part of him that will never die. That is going to be there for all time. I think he surpassed the things that were pulling him down. I think his mortality was just a phase in the spirit of Garcia, which is very present.”
As Rowan talks with the Mountain Times, he is told that during the last-ever concert by the Jerry Garcia Band, which took place on April 23, 1989, four months before Garcia’s death, the final song that group ever played together live was Rowan’s “Midnight Moonlight.” Garcia, according to Rowan, was by all means charitable when it came to being open about music and when it came to sharing Rowan’s original work.
“Knowing the last song the Jerry Garcia Band ever played was ‘Midnight Moonlight’ is an honor for me,” said Rowan. “Let’s face it; if it wasn’t for Jerry Garcia, I would have never got ‘Panama Red’ to the New Riders of the Purple Sage band. We were rehearsing it with Old and In The Way and Jerry said, ‘Hey, Marmaduke (John Dawson) and David Nelson are rehearsing nearby and I’d bet they’d dig these songs.’ So, I went over there and I sang ‘Panama Red’ and ‘LA Cowboy’ for them and the New Riders of the Purple Sage named their new album ‘The Adventures of Panama Red.’”
“The Adventures of Panama Red” became the best-selling recording of all time by the New Riders of the Purple Sage, reaching Number 55 on the Billboard album chart in 1973 with the song itself becoming an FM rock station classic.
Rowan last saw Garcia alive not long before he passed away.
“I last saw Jerry in John Goddard’s Village Music record store in Mill Valley, California,” said Rowan. “About a month before Jerry died, he was out and about and he came in the store with Phil Lesh and Bobby Weir and Jerry said, ‘Hey, man!’ It was the same ole Jerry, and he had a sun coming out of chest, a beautiful radiance coming off of his heart, from his heart chakra. That was close to the end, but he was like time hadn’t passed between us. He would make you smile and feel a little self-conscious yet blessed, really. The guy had a whole lot of good vibes.”
Rowan and Garcia were in their very early 30s when they recorded the Old and In The Way album, and on it they mixed the fresh new hippy standards with deep cuts written by Carter Stanley and several more considered “Traditional.”
Rowan’s new 2022 album “Calling You From My Mountain,” recorded almost a half a century later, continues with that same theme. With a core band featuring Chris Henry, Max Wareham, Julian Pinelli and Eric Thorin, along with music veteran guests such as Shawn Camp and Mark Howard, Rowan brings to life tunes by A.P. Carter, Bill Monroe, Woody Guthrie and Lightnin’ Hopkins.
At the same time, Rowan brings his trademark unique and wonderful original compositions to the project with the title cut along with “The Song That Made Hank Williams Dance,” which came to him in a dream, “A Winning Hand,” “Light At The End of the World,” “Veil of Deja Blue,” and “Dream of Heaven.”
What is special about this project is Rowan brings in the current younger generation of great bluegrass artists to collaborate with him, such as Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle and Lindsay Lou.
With the announcement of Rowan’s pending induction into the I.B.M.A. Hall of Fame just a few days ago, he gives credit to those who helped him along the way. At the same time, the genre’s progenies who were brought in as guests on this album now realize they have truly just collaborated with a living legend destined for the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, Ky.
“Billy, Molly and Lindsay have sure been gracious to me and I just love the continuity of the whole thing, really,” said Rowan. “I was younger than them when I was working with Bill Monroe, so I just thought, ‘What great continuity to have these young folks on this album now,’ So now, just to have the good graces of these younger musicians playing on my new record, it brings it all full circle.”
Another important mentor back in the day for the fresh Hall of Famer Rowan was hometown musical hero, Deep Gap’s Doc Watson — whose statue resides on King Street in Boone.
“With this Hall of Fame announcement, all of a sudden, all the years of doing this come back to me and what really strikes me most of all is the people that really encouraged me,” said Rowan. “Looking back, I think of all of the greats I have played with over the years like Joe Val, my first band leader Bill Keith, Jim Rooney, Tex Logan and Bill Monroe, who were not stepping stones but were the ones who paved the way for me to become who I am in music. And on through the later years, all of the people I worked with like Jerry Garcia, Jerry Douglas, Tony Rice and David Grisman. I met Doc Watson when he was still in his 30s and Doc was never like, ‘Well, keep practicing.’ Instead, Doc was like, ‘Come on and play,’ and that is what makes you jump the gap of hesitation and self-consciousness and doubt when you are young. I will always remember these people because they are my lineage, and what I have learned from them has enhanced my musical sensibility.”
More information can be found at peter-rowan.com.
