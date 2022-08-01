PeterRowan_PossibleOption_2_PhotoCredit_AmandaRowan.jpg

Peter Rowan

 Photo submitted

On Aug. 1, many fans of the Grateful Dead and of Jerry Garcia in particular will raise a glass, or an instrument, to pay tribute to what would have been Garcia’s 80th birthday. After years of dealing with full-blown diabetes, the pressure of leading a cultural phenomenon in the Grateful Dead and an occasionally persistent battle with hard drugs. Garcia died 1995, just eight days after his 53rd birthday.

The music and influence of The Grateful Dead, the Jerry Garcia Band and the other spinoff groups continues almost six decades after the band formed in the mid-1960s. Here in western North Carolina and the High Country, the premier listener-supported radio station of the region is WNCW-FM and one of its multiple radio towers is located here in Boone, broadcasting on the 92.9 frequency. Every Wednesday evening, there is four weekly hours of music on the schedule centered on Garcia and the Grateful Dead, first with the Grateful Dead Radio Hour with host David Gans followed by three hours of related music on the Dead Air show. Both shows have been running together on WNCW for the last 26 years.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.