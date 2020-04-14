BOONE — The rules seem to change with the COVID-19 virus every day for people. That case can also be made for animals.
The evidence is not overwhelming, but there is now evidence that the COVID-19 virus can be passed to cats from humans.
“The CDC has not received any reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States, and we have no information that suggests that pets might be a source of infection for people with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” the AVMA said as of April 12 on its website www.avma.org. “To date, the only pets incidentally exposed to COVID-19 that have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 are two pet dogs in Hong Kong and two pet cats (one in Belgium, the other in Hong Kong). In each case, the pet was in the care of and had close contact with a person who had been confirmed to have COVID-19. Only in the case of the cat in Belgium was there a suggestion of the animal showing clinical signs of disease and, in that case, other diseases and conditions that could have caused those same signs of illness were not ruled out and there are also questions about how samples demonstrating the presence of SARS-CoV-2 were collected and evaluated. That cat recovered.”
“It’s important to know that the virus is changing on a daily basis and there doesn’t seem to be any available evidence that pets are spreading COVID-19 to people, and that means either cats or dogs,” Boone veterinarian Cathy Kreis added. “However, there is some preliminary research that cats can be infected — not just big cats but domestic cats, and that there is some possibility they could transmit the virus to other animals.”
There is a tiger in the Bronx that contracted the disease after being sampled after several lions and tigers showed symptoms of respiratory illness and a little decrease in appetite.
“They think the cats became sick after being exposed to an employee who was actively showing COVID 19,” Kreis said. “There still has not been any connection or positive testing with dogs and COVID-19. We think that is very unlikely.”
Kreis said researchers are still trying to find out conclusively if pets can either relay the virus to people, or if they can get it themselves from human contact.
“This is all preliminary research,” Kreis said. “It is not regarded as conclusive. There hasn’t been something in the research world called peer review. This is very early findings and small study at the moment.”
Outdoor animals are likely to be exposed to the virus more that pets that are kept inside all day. Not all indoor-outdoor pets are content with staying indoor all day, which means owners if indoor-only animals have to get creative when keeping their pets entertained.
“Doing things like hiding treats around the house might be helpful, or getting a variety of toys if you can find one that interest your cat,” Kreis said. “Some cats like toys and others don’t. There are some different options you can order on line.”
Kreis also suggested hiding bird feeders outside of windows. Any bird that might stop for a meal could also keep the cats’ attention.
She also suggests a thing called a “catio,” which is net wiring built around a patio. The wiring keeps the cat from roaming out into the neighborhood, but allows the cat to get the outdoors air and smells it is used to enjoying.”
“Any time they are exposed to people on a regular basis, whether that is in the neighborhood or in the house, they have a risk of getting infected,” Kreis said. “If I go grocery shopping, don’t wear a mask and the guy next to me is not wearing a mask and he sneezes and I bring it home to my cats, even if I’m not sick, if my cats are showing a respiratory illness, we definitely should give a veterinarian a call.”
Kreis is not aware of any cases that involve cats in Watauga County contracting the COVID-19 virus. She said that, based on some new research, they will be treating all cats with respiratory illness as potential high-risk scenario for their staff.
“So if we handle any kitties who are having trouble breathing or coughing they’ll have full protective equipment on,” Kreis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.