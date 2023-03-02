BOONE — A new public electric vehicle charger was installed on King Street.
The new charger is located on the end of King Street past the Watauga County Courthouse and Administration Building.
BOONE — A new public electric vehicle charger was installed on King Street.
The new charger is located on the end of King Street past the Watauga County Courthouse and Administration Building.
Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle credited Boone’s Sustainability and Special Projects Manager George Santucci for moving the town forward on sustainability issues.
“I’m excited about the EEV chargers, and we’ve still got more to come,” Futrelle said. “ We’ve got more EV chargers that we’re going to be putting out. Our moves have inspired businesses to start putting EV chargers out themselves, and so we’re just we’re really excited about it.”
The town is asking that if someone sees an EV charging plug on the ground, they put it back into its holder so they can keep the chargers maintained.
Due to King Street being designated as a DOT road, Boone is not able to assign street parking charging spaces as EV only, according to the town.
The EV charger is free to use and the vehicle owner has to pay at the pay station for the use of the parking spot.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.