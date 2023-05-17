New crayfish species

Cambarus lapidosus, aka the Stony Fork crayfish.

 Photo by Mike Perkins

WATAUGA — Tucked into the niches of neighboring streams, each draining off the Blue Ridge Mountains, reside two new species of crayfish found in North Carolina and nowhere else on the planet.

Meet Cambarus lapidosus, aka the Stony Fork crayfish, named after a small tributary of the Yadkin River in western North Carolina that harbors the entire known range of this species. Also found was the Cambarus burchfielae, aka the Falls crayfish, which occurs in the Lewis Fork drainage; its common name represents the locality from which the type series (or name-bearing specimens) were collected.

