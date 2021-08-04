BOONE — The Boone Town Council met Aug. 3 to appoint a new council member and also voted to host another special meeting Aug. 6 to discuss mask requirements and protective COVID-19 measures for town of Boone staff.
The meeting was originally scheduled as the council's first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was then made for the council to meet virtually rather than in person.
The special called meeting was called to appoint a new council member to carry out the rest of the term of outgoing member Dustin Hicks. On May 20, Councilperson Dustin Hicks announced their resignation, effective July 31. Two people vied for the council position, Benjamin Ray (R) and Jon Dalton George (D) — both of which are running for council seats in the November election.
With unanimous votes from all of the current council members — Sam Furgiuele, Nancy LaPlaca, Virginia Roseman and Connie Ulmer — George was elected to fill the vacant seat on the Boone Town Council. George will be seated until December 2021 to serve out the rest of Hicks' term.
The town council also scheduled a special town council meeting for Friday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. via Webex to discuss COVID-19 protocols in the town of Boone. The suggestion of the special meeting was made by Roseman, who said she was looking to discuss asking community members to wear masks indoors. Town attorney Allison Meade said the council could consider renewing the previous emergency order the town had in place, which the council voted to terminate in May.
Furgiuele suggested the possibility of discussing protocols regarding vaccinations for town of Boone staff. Town Manager John Ward said the town has been researching to determine what other municipalities are deciding concerning employee vaccinations.
Meade pointed to Executive Order 224 that Gov. Roy Cooper announced on July 29 regarding vaccines for state employees, and said the order would reflect the governor's analysis of what is legally permissible in a requirement. Cooper's executive order states that state cabinet agency workers should be required to show either that they are fully vaccinated or they must be be tested at least once a week for COVID-19 and wear a mask indoors at all times. She added that there's also been guidance issued by the UNC School of Government with respect to the issue of requiring vaccinations.
Feeling a sense of urgency with Appalachian State University students returning for the first day of classes on Aug. 16, the council voted to call a special meeting on Aug. 6 to discuss COVID-19 measures.
The Boone Town Council also unanimously voted at the Aug. 3 special meeting to delay the Aug. 23 public hearing to Sept. 27 and host the meeting in a virtual format. The now Sept. 27 public hearing will be to review and discuss rezoning in downtown Boone and projects concerning the Downtown Historic District. The town council also voted for all future town council meetings and town board, commission and committee meetings to be held virtually until further notice.
