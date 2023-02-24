WATAUGA — The New Arrivals Institute is working to expand its services to western North Carolina to help provide resources for refugees to gain self-sufficiency.
NAI operates out of Greensboro as a “community that welcomes refugees and immigrants; providing them with the tools they need to achieve their goals.” The nonprofits mission is to assist refugees and immigrants gain self-sufficiency and citizenship through education.
Rural Services Coordinator Smita Sarkar said the NC State Refugee Office has entrusted NAI to oversee the expansion services into Yadkin, Watauga, Wilkes and Ashe counties.
NAI continually develops programming that ensures refugee needs are being met while they are learning integral skills needed to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on public assistance.
Services based out of Greensboro include case management, outreach services, transportation, English language training, vocational skills training, skill recertification, childcare for students who are participating in the education programs, information and referrals, US Civics instruction, translation and interpretation, cultural orientation, health literacy, mental health support services and technology skills instruction.
Outside of providing resources to refugees, NAI seeks to “educate individuals and agencies about newly arrived refugees and immigrants and the services available to them.”
“New Arrivals Institute brings together local communities and agencies to welcome refugees and immigrants and provide them with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve their goal of being contributing members of our community,” NAI Executive Director Leilani Roughton said. “These new neighbors bring valuable skills and life experiences to our country and all they ask is for the chance to live in freedom, without fear of persecution. They seek out ways to give back to the local community and know they are blessed to have the opportunity, the freedom, to achieve their personal and professional goals and build the life they have always dreamed of.”
Services in western North Carolina will include extensive case management, skill recertification, US Citizenship classes, driver’s education and referrals to other vocational education services and resources.
Case management can help link refugees to benefits and federal nutrition services in addition to assisting with utility and housing payments through connecting refugees with community partners, governmental agencies — such as DSS and NC Works — faith communities, health care providers and educational organizations.
Skill recertification and vocational training services can assist individuals in evaluating and translating high school and college diplomas in addition to referring clients to workforce certification programs at local community colleges.
Sarkar said the goal of the expansion is for refugees to have access to different means to aid them towards attaining self-sufficiently.
“We, NAI, assist them not only by helping them navigate the various agencies and procedures required by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, but by also taking each interaction as an opportunity to teach them about cultural norms and how to be self-sufficient and smoothly integrate into their new community,” Roughton said. “The very foundation of our nation is for liberty and justice for all and by welcoming these newcomer’s, we are continuing in the footsteps of our ancestors who, for most of us, were once strangers in a new land.”
Apart from direct services, NAI will also provide information, resource and referrals to local services for the expanding refugee community.
NAI has partnered with Reverend Tamara Franks from High Country UCC in Watauga County to share space to meet with clients in the area. Potential partnerships with other local nonprofits are currently being discusses, Sarkar said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.