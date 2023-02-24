logo

WATAUGA — The New Arrivals Institute is working to expand its services to western North Carolina to help provide resources for refugees to gain self-sufficiency.

NAI operates out of Greensboro as a “community that welcomes refugees and immigrants; providing them with the tools they need to achieve their goals.” The nonprofits mission is to assist refugees and immigrants gain self-sufficiency and citizenship through education.

