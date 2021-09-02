WATAUGA — The road through Boone is paved with antique stores, but few are quite like Down Home Antiques and Gifts located at 8830 Hwy 105 S.
The new store hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Owners, Charlotte and John Dashkavich moved from Lexington County, South Carolina to start the business in 2020.
Members of Avery Chamber of Commerce attended the ceremony.
“It’s my job, to get any new business and bring them into the chamber,” Robin Morgan said. Morgan is the head of chamber relations at Avery Chamber of Commerce. She commented on how generous the Dashkavich’s were when they first opened Down Home Antiques & Gifts.
The couple made a charitable donation to Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy, in June, shortly after starting the business.
At the front of the store, antique lanterns, signs with quirky Southern proverbs and paintings from a local artist hang on a wall among artificial floral arrangements. Homemade candles and trinkets sit atop the antique tables and inside antique cabinets in the store.
An open floor plan sets Down Home Antiques and Gifts apart from traditional antique stores, which typically offer individual stalls for each vendor. Here, Charlotte places items in the store where she feels they look the best.
“She creates little vignettes and I’ve never seen that done anywhere else,” Anne Winkelman, executive director at Avery Chamber of Commerce said.
Charlotte Dashkavich said it’s all about giving visitors and the store’s 10 vendors a shopping experience that reflects her time spent in Boone.
“I want (shopping) to feel like an open and welcoming community here because it has been for us,” Charlotte Dashkavich said.
Charlotte Dashkavich pointed to an antique armoire holding an assortment of dishcloths. The cabinet, she said, required a makeover to help her vendors’ products stand out, so she painted it black.
“To take beautiful stuff and put it together to make one cohesive experience is something that I enjoy doing,” Charlotte Dashkavich said.
Drift to the middle of the store to find the products that started it all: a wall of specialty food items from Charlotte’s Web General Store. The couple owned and operated a Charlotte’s Web for several years before consolidating the operation with the antiques. They sold everything from bacon jam and barbecue sauces to beef jerky and pickled vegetables, using John Dashkavich’s recipes.
John Dashkavich’s leather workshop lies beyond the wall. His more than 35 years of experience in leatherworking includes an apprenticeship under a man said to have been a saddle-maker for the Queen of England, John Dashkavich said.
John Dashkavich also said he fashioned saddles and bridles for the New York Police Department’s mounted unit after 9/11. They thanked him with a plaque that he displays proudly in the store.
He fears leatherworking is a dying trade, but hopes the new business will help to keep it alive.
“I don’t think there’s anyone within 75 miles who does what I do and I didn’t plan this, but I’ve been really well received,” he said.
Down Home Antiques and Gifts is open Monday–Thursday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday–Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.