Feb. 10 outage map

The BRE outage map as of 9:35 a.m. Feb. 10. 

SUGAR GROVE — Nearly 1,000 Blue Ridge Energy customers are without power in the western part of Watauga County Friday morning. 

At 9:30 a.m., 952 BRE customers — about 3.3% of customers in Watauga County — are without power. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.