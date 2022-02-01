NEWLAND – A pair of former deputies with Avery County Sheriff’s Office face charges from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation stemming from an incident occurring in 2021 involving the alleged abuse of a juvenile.
According to an email statement supplied to The Avery Journal Times on Monday, Jan. 31, from NCSBI Public Information Director Anjanette Grube, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested on July 23, 2021, by the Avery County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of assault involving two deputies and a teenager in the Sheriff’s Office Explorer program.
On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, an Avery County grand jury indicted both Luis Alberto Sanchez, 27, of Vilas, and Joshua James Marshall, 38, of Morganton, according to the statement. According to Avery County arrest records, the duo were each charged with contributing to the abuse of a juvenile and willful failure to discharge duties.
According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s court dates database, Sanchez and Marshall are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.
