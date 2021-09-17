CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association wants the public to be aware of a growing trend in internet scamming.
There are hundreds of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube events being promoted, sometimes within prominent online groups, that appear to be real live streams, but are phishing for personal information, and sometimes trying to install malware on a device.
These posts appear to be legitimately scheduled live streams and be associated with a high school or state association. However, when someone clicks on the link, they are typically asked to enter personal information in order to gain access to the video. These are fake. Do not enter any information, NCHSAA stated in a press release.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, scams like this have been on the rise. At the start of the 2021-22 school year, hundreds of these events are being circulated, which coincides with the beginning of high school sports.
“Scammers know that people are looking for ways to follow their local high school team without being able to attend due to the pandemic,” said NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations James Alverson. “This is quick and easy way for someone to take advantage of the high school sports fanbase and our member schools. We want to do everything we can to ensure that fans of our member schools do not fall prey to these scammers.”
The NFHS Network is the official video streaming platform of the NCHSAA. Many of its member schools are utilizing this platform for their own broadcasting needs. However, during the regular season, many schools have decided to use other entities to live stream. NCHSAA suggests community members check with their local high school athletic department for the correct location to watch their favorite team safely.
When on social media, the NCHSAA maintains a single official account on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. The official account for each platform is @NCHSAA for Twitter and Instagram. On Facebook, community members can find the association at facebook.com/NCHSAA. Some scammers use NCHSAA logos and other marks to try and deceive viewers, but there is only one official account for each platform controlled by the NCHSAA and no sport-specific accounts will be created or used to promote their events.
