Deep Gap Feb 15 Fire

The aftermath of the small brush fire that burned approximately one acre in Deep Gap on Feb. 15 after burning debris escaped.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — March officially signals the start of spring wildfire season and the N.C. Forest Service is urging residents to practice caution and prioritize safety when burning leaves, limbs and other yard waste.

In Watauga County, Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey said they have already received at least one call related to wildfire incidents due to debris burning escaping and causing a fire.

