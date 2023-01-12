NC DPI logo.jpg

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction was recently awarded roughly $17 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education to help meet the mental health needs of students in the state’s public schools. The funding will enable NCDPI to leverage partnerships with institutions of higher education and 15 school districts to increase the number and diversity of mental health service providers in high-needs schools. Starting this month and continuing through 2027, these grants will help the state bolster the pipeline of school-based mental health service providers, including school counselors, school social workers and school mental health clinicians.

The competitive grants, called the Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant and the School-Based Mental Health (SBMH) Grant Program, were pursued by the agency last fall. The applications cited data from the newly released 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), presented today to the State Board of Education (SBE), as a primary need for the funding. Data included in the application underscore how mental health challenges hinder achievement for North Carolina students. Survey findings also demonstrate a continued negative impact on students’ mental health post-pandemic and highlight the ongoing need to address these challenges.

