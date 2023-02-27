NCDOT logo

RALEIGH – State officials will host a series of public meetings to provide information and allow public feedback on the draft version of the N.C. Clean Transportation Plan, which outlines strategies to decarbonize the transportation sector.

The agency will also host a series of open house meetings throughout the state on March 1-2 and March 6. Registration is not required to participate in the open house meetings.

