WATAUGA — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is prepared and ready to respond as a winter storm approaches the High Country.
The National Weather Service station in Blacksburg, Virginia, calls for 10 to 12 inches of snow in the Watauga County area from late Saturday night through Monday morning.
"We're probably the most experienced staff in the state so we're prepared, and we're ready," said Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn.
COVID-19 has impacted the NCDOT as Chrisawn said crews would run with about 75-80 percent of staff.
During the storm, Chrisawn said the NCDOT will operate 28 to 29 plow trucks and one snowblower. They don't typically run a snowblower, but with the higher winds, crews may have do so some drift busting at higher elevations. Crews will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, and operate continuously until all roads are clear.
"I would just ask that folks be patient with us," Chrisawn said. "We will get snow off the road, but we anticipate that it may take a little longer than what it typically does. We are as well prepared as we can be. We'll get to those secondary roads. It may take a little bit longer — a day or so longer — than what they're accustomed to."
The NCDOT snow removal policy, according to Chrisawn, is to plow interstates, then divided primaries, two-lane primaries, bare pavement routes, paved secondaries and finally unpaved secondaries. He said he expects they will be able to keep primary roads open.
"We understand that folks want to be able to get out and get around, but by policy, that's the order that we'll we'll approach things," Chrisawn said. "If there's an emergency, they can call emergency services and emergency services will call us and we will do our best to get those folks in and out. In a situation like this that's how we prioritize."
Unless it's an emergency, Chrisawn is asking residents to stay home so plows can have clear paths to plow.
"After the storm hits, please stay home and off the roads,” said NCDOT Chief Operating Officer Beau Memory in a press release. “NCDOT and contractor crews will do the best they can to clear roads as quickly as possible, but we ask everyone to be safe and stay patient.”
The NCDOT and the State Highway Patrol plan to tow any abandoned or disabled vehicles from Saturday to Monday, as those could be dangerous for emergency responders and road clearing crews, according to the NCDOT.
Chrisawn said his staff has about 3,600 tons of salt and around 2,000 tons of aggregate. During the last storm on Jan. 3, crews used about 500 tons of salt and about 200 to 250 tons of aggregate.
"When it snows big and the snow accumulates quickly, we will plow the snow off the road and not necessarily apply salt because we don't want to come back through and plow the salt right off the road without giving it a chance to work," Chrisawn said. "It really depends on how fast the precipitation comes down."
Chrisawn said salt is typically good down to around 18 degrees. The aggregate the NCDOT is used in areas that need additional traction like a steep slope.
Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt said residents should be understanding that it will take time to get roadways clear.
He also said if people come to visit the mountains and enjoy the snow, they should be prepared to be snowed in.
"Understand the limitations of your vehicle and have an emergency kit in case you become stranded," Holt said.
To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:
- Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.
- Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.
- Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.
- Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
- Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.
- Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.
- Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.
- Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.
- Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.
