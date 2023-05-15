All Star Race Logo.jpg

NORTH WILKESBORO — In preparation for the NASCAR All-Star Race week of activities at North Wilkesboro Speedway May 16-21, speedway officials want to make sure race fans and area residents are prepared for parking and increased race day traffic by providing safe and efficient travel recommendations.

With help from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), Speedway Motorsports officials are encouraging race fans to purchase parking in advance, carpool and download the WAZE app for preferred route instructions to their designated parking lot.

