WATAUGA — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is still working on getting roads clear as a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some places.
Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn said trucks are currently working on a mix of primary and paved secondary routes as of 9:55 a.m. Jan. 18.
"We will have plowed the majority of secondary routes by Wednesday afternoon," Chrisawn said.
The NCDOT snow removal policy, according to Chrisawn, is to plow interstates, then divided primaries, two-lane primaries, bare pavement routes, paved secondaries and finally unpaved secondaries. He said he expects they will be able to keep primary roads open.
Before the storm hit, Chrisawn said COVID-19 had impacted the NCDOT and that crews would run with about 75-80 percent of staff.
"I would just ask that folks be patient with us," Chrisawn said before the storm hit. "We will get snow off the road, but we anticipate that it may take a little longer than what it typically does. We are as well prepared as we can be. We'll get to those secondary roads. It may take a little bit longer — a day or so longer — than what they're accustomed to."
