WATAUGA — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will continue to clear roads across Watauga County as Winter Storm Izzy starts to leave the area.
Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn said crews will continue to work primary routes overnight, though he expects roads will be slick on Monday. Chrisawn is still urging people to avoid travel if possible.
The National Weather Service calls for a low of around 19 degrees Sunday night winds in the 18 to 23 mph range. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. NWS is also stating that another 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible overnight. As of 6:10 p.m. Jan. 16, NWS has recorded between 7.8 inches to 13 inches of snow in Watauga County.
"Forecast is not favorable for tonight and tomorrow with high winds and very cold temps," Chrisawn said. "I expect blowing snow to be the biggest challenge to clearing roads. Drifts are a possibility for some areas also."
Throughout Sunday, Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt said the National Guard assisted motorists on NC 105 as that was the main hotspot on the roads with travelers having difficulty.
Holt advises if someone does have to travel in the morning to leave early to give themselves extra time and to continue to slow down and increase their following distance.
More information on road conditions can be found at drivenc.gov/.
