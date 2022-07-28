NCWRC Basic School Class of 2022.jpg

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 58th Basic School graduates.

 Photo by Melissa McGaw

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division swore in 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers at the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony in West End.

Officers took an oath to enforce criminal laws, including conservation and boating laws, and to faithfully and impartially execute the duties of a North Carolina law enforcement officer. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. Upon completion of field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station within the state.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.