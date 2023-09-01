Some of the WCSO school resource officers for the 2023-24 school year. Back Row: Lt. Seth Morrison, WHS; Deputy Andrew Smith, Green Valley; Deputy Brandon Shepherd, Valle Crucis; Deputy James Parker, Bethel. Front Row: Deputy Matt Reed, Hardin Park; Deputy Charlie Howard; Parkway; Deputy Paul Scott, Cove Creek; Deputy Mark Fleming, Mabel
Many North Carolina schools are staffed by sheriffs’ deputies serving as school resource officers (SROs). Contrary to popular belief, SROs do not act simply as “security guards” for the schools, but as a comprehensive law enforcement resource. SROs are trained to use a community oriented policing approach to build relationships with students and school staff.
Only a law enforcement officer can be an SRO in North Carolina. In addition to basic training, to be an SRO a law enforcement officer must complete the Basic School Resource Officer Training course offered by the North Carolina Justice Academy. This course teaches officers about various topics from search and seizure related to students to the role of an SRO on a school campus.
