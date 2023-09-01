Many North Carolina schools are staffed by sheriffs’ deputies serving as school resource officers (SROs). Contrary to popular belief, SROs do not act simply as “security guards” for the schools, but as a comprehensive law enforcement resource. SROs are trained to use a community oriented policing approach to build relationships with students and school staff.

Only a law enforcement officer can be an SRO in North Carolina. In addition to basic training, to be an SRO a law enforcement officer must complete the Basic School Resource Officer Training course offered by the North Carolina Justice Academy. This course teaches officers about various topics from search and seizure related to students to the role of an SRO on a school campus.

  

