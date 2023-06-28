labor-logo.png

DEEP GAP — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined a logging company with a business address in Deep Gap after a falling tree limb killed an employee.

According to the citation packet issued to Jerry Jordan DBA Enterprises — located on Mountain View Baptists Church Road in Deep Gap — an employee was manually felling a tree with a chainsaw at a site in Iredell County when the “tree contacted a large horizontal limb of a nearby danger tree, causing the limb to break off and fall on the employee, resulting in a fatal injury.”

  

