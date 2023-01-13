Skyline logo.jpg

HIGH COUNTRY — Area high school seniors whose parents are telecommunications customers of SkyLine Membership Corporation and SkyBest Communications may apply for national scholarships available through Foundation for Rural Service.

In 2023, the FRS will award one-year scholarships in each geographic region of the NTCA — The Rural Broadband Association membership (including the service area of SkyLine/SkyBest) to graduating high school seniors whose families are served by NTCA member organizations. This FRS awards $2,500 scholarships with FRS funding $2,000 of each scholarship, with the sponsoring local cooperative of each winning student providing a $500 match.

