BOONE — Hundreds of community members gathered with local law enforcement and first responders at National Night Out on Aug. 2.
"I thought it was amazing," said Watauga County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Casey Miller. "I didn't see a single person out there that wasn't smiling and having a good time."
Miller helped organize the event along with Boone Police Officer Kat Eller.
"The cool thing for me was just to see the officers and deputies and troopers really getting a chance to relax and interact with the community as a whole," Eller said. "That's always something that's special for me to see. The energy there was so great."
Kyler Alexander shows Elizabeth Hobbs the inside of an ambulance and shows her one of the gloves he uses during Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Community members from all over gathered at Watauga High School on Aug. 2 for National Night Out. Law enforcement agencies from around the High Country, nonprofits and organizations were on hand for community members to visit with. Music and dance performances entertained the crowd as well. Multiple police officers and deputies got wet in a dunk tank to fundraise for Special Olympics to the delight of many children and community members.
Kyler Alexander shows Elizabeth Hobbs the inside of an ambulance and shows her one of the gloves he uses during Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Boone Police Det. Jake Harkey gets dunked Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Elizabeth and Jay Hobbs look at the App State Police drone during Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Boone Police Officer Kat Eller rides the mechanical bull at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Gray Russell throws a ball at the dunk take during Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Cloggers dance during Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Cora Miller rides the mechanical bull during Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Fitzgerald Bunton, 2, throws a ball to dunk Boone Police Det. Jake Harkey during Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Caleb Lowrance prepares to get dunked during Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
A crowd gathers to watch Boone Police Detective Jake Harkey get dunked at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Rhett Greene rides the mechanical bull at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Cloggers at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Las Rosas y Los Claveles at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
One of Boone Fire Department's trucks at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Mitzi, App State's second bomb-sniffing dog, at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
App State officer Kevin Wilson and his K9 Yaya at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Addison Moretz, Jamie Aldridge, Paige Mast-Blevins and Elizabeth Cook, part of Hunter's Heroes, at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Las Rosas y Los Claveles at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Jesus Ruiz and Rodolfo Francisco in front of a Boone Fire truck at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Ruby Boisclair, Sydney Styron, Mackenzie Laney and Giovanni Llibre at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
App State had the mobile operations vehicle at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
App State officer Ryan Schweitzer operates a drone at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Cloggers at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Organizers with the Watauga County Special Olympics were raising money with a dunk tank at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Tyler Greene and Mitzi at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
Hotdogs and drinks were offered at Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2.
While the event was not a fundraiser itself, a dunk booth was set up to raise money for Watauga County Special Olympics. In total, $200 was raised.
"What a great community event," said Keron Poteat, Watauga County Special Olympics coordinator. "Special Olympics and law enforcement have a wonderful, working partnership through fundraising ventures such as the LE Torch Run, which is an international organization."
Globally, Poteat said, law enforcement teams raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. Local law enforcement assists with local programming by volunteering, as well. Jake Harkey, a detective with the Boone Police, has been a coach for Special Olympics Watauga County since he was a freshman at Appalachian State, Poteat said. Harkey was one of the law enforcement officers who got dunked in the tank.
Poteat also said that the Boone Police Department, through Torch Run, raises thousands of dollars per year for Special Olympics North Carolina, through their cycling event and T-shirt sales. Eighty-five percent of those funds raised go SONC, while 15% goes to the local Watauga program.
Those interested in volunteering or want additional information on Special Olympics Watauga County, can call Coordinator Keron Poteat at Watauga County Parks and Recreation at (828) 264-9511.
Eller said that Frosties Ice Cream truck also donated a portion of its sales to the Watauga County Special Olympics.
One changed since the first National Night Out in Watauga is the number of nonprofit organizations that have attended.
"It was really good to see how many nonprofits there were," Eller said. "A lot of nonprofits that did show up, they're the ones that we as law enforcement work with on a regular basis."
Another growing part of the event is entertainment. The first year National Night Out was put on in Watauga, Miller said they just played music over a sound system. This year, the event had a variety of entertainment, including live music, dances and various games for children. There was even a mechanical bull and a bouncy house.
Eller said that all the support from various organizations and local businesses is really what National Night Out is about.
"That's what was what it was all about," Eller said. "It's about connecting the community to law enforcement and law enforcement to the community and I felt like last night was a great example of how that can work."
The Boone Walmart donated free hot dogs for attendees and the Coca-Cola Company donated free drinks as well.
While next year's National Night Out is just under a year away, Miller is already looking forward to it.
"Thanks to everybody that came out and supported us and everybody that was there," Miller said. "I'm looking forward to next year."
Those interested in more information on how you can become involved or want to make a donation or volunteer their time, email Miller at casey.miller@watgov.org.
