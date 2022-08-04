Jake Harkey Dunked.JPG

Boone Police Det. Jake Harkey gets dunked Watauga County's National Night Out on Aug. 2. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — Hundreds of community members gathered with local law enforcement and first responders at National Night Out on Aug. 2.

"I thought it was amazing," said Watauga County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Casey Miller. "I didn't see a single person out there that wasn't smiling and having a good time."

National Night Out 2022

Community members from all over gathered at Watauga High School on Aug. 2 for National Night Out. Law enforcement agencies from around the High Country, nonprofits and organizations were on hand for community members to visit with. Music and dance performances entertained the crowd as well. Multiple police officers and deputies got wet in a dunk tank to fundraise for Special Olympics to the delight of many children and community members. 

