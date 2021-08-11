BOONE — After it was rescheduled due to inclement weather, community members and emergency services personnel gathered Aug. 10 in the Watauga High School parking lot to build relationships during National Night Out.
The event featured music, food trucks, police K-9 demonstrations, drone flying, dunk tanks and a bounce house.
The annual National Night Out event is a community-building campaign that brings promotes police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live, according to the events flier.
Those in attendance included Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Appalachian State Police, Boone Police, Ashe County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Boone Fire, Watauga County Rescue Squad and others.
