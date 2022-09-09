Wildlife Commission National Hunting and Fishing Day logo

National Hunting and Fishing Day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. Wildlife Commission National Hunting and Fishing Day logo

Wildlife Commission National Hunting and Fishing Day logo

RALEIGH – National Hunting and Fishing Day in North Carolina is Saturday, Sept. 24. It is an annual celebration that promotes outdoor recreation and conservation.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the state’s agency mandated to conserve and sustain the state’s fish and wildlife resources, will host two family friendly events that Saturday highlighting the region’s extraordinary hunting and fishing heritage. The John Lentz Hunter Education Complex will host the official National Hunting and Fishing Day event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center will host a Wildlife Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

