WATAUGA — The North Carolina National Guard has deployed soldiers to Watauga County to assist during the winter storm that is expected to make its way into the High Country early Sunday morning.
Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt said the National Guard sent two high clearance vehicles with five soldiers. They will be forward-deployed at the Foscoe Fire Department for anticipated use in Watauga and Avery counties.
Holt said their role will be to use their vehicles to assist with access as needed for emergencies.
According to the National Weather Service, the Boone area is expected to get between 8-12 inches of snow. A winter storm warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Jan. 16 to 7 a.m. Jan. 17.
The heavy snow and gusty winds, especially Sunday afternoon through Monday, may down tree limbs and cause power outages, according to NWS.
To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend the following tips:
- Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.
- Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.
- Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.
- Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
- Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.
- Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.
- Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.
- Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.
- Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.
Visit ReadyNC.gov for additional information on winter weather preparation. Visit bremco.maps.sienatech.com/ for information on power outages.
