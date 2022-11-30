Elk Knob

Elk Knob State Park is pictured in winter 2018.

 File photo

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority, which oversees the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund recently approved $17.4 million to fund nine capital improvement projects and six land acquisitions for North Carolina state parks, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

The approval includes money for Elk Knob State Park, which is located in Watauga County, and Grandfather Mountain State Park.

