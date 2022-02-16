WATAUGA — Shipley Farms has been a hallmark of Watauga County for around 150 years, and in journalist and author Even Peter Smith’s new book, “Here by the Owl,” Smith unravels a little known history of Robert Gray Shipley and his outsized impact on modern agriculture that reaches from every grocery store to the International Space Station.
During World War II, Robert Shipley was working stateside teaching people how to operate tail turret gunners on airplanes when he was selected for what the military only told him was a “special mission,” Smith said.
Shipley, in his early 30s at this point, was shipped away from his pregnant wife, along with eight other farm boys to Ascension Island, one of the most remote locations in the Atlantic Ocean. The only instructions they were given was to grow plants in the volcanic rock of the island, Smith said.
“Imagine a flat hunk of dead volcanic rock in the middle of the ocean,” Smith said.
While the island had other military personnel and creature comforts like an outdoor movie theater, baseball and volleyball, environmentally the island was strange and unfit for growing much of anything.
Smith said Ascension Island has rain that “evaporates before hitting the ground” and diverse wildlife like sea turtles and migratory birds. In the middle of the island stands a mountain with a jungle at the top that was the only place life seemed to grow.
“Without revealing too much,” Smith said, “they end up building, without instructions, really the first ever large-scale modern hydroponics farms.”
Hydroponics, a system of growing plants without soil in a nutrient filled, water solution, revolutionized modern agricultural practices and is used to grow plants in a variety of conditions, including in outer space.
Smith said RG Shipley went to Ascension Island in January 1945 and he and the other boys were only there for about eight months. Sent abroad at the tail end of the war, Smith said one would think Shipley was headed for the Pacific theater rather than a scientific endeavor.
“RG Shipley was dedicated to his students and the people he knew in the farming community as a vocational agriculture teacher for decades and decades,” Smith said.
The fact he was chosen for the mission that was important to the leaders of the military demonstrates how much agriculture has played a crucial role in American history, Smith said, and how Shipley carried that as a legacy to be a steward of agriculture his whole life.
RG Shipley and his wife Agnes operated Shipley Farms for years and played an active role in agricultural education throughout the High Country until they passed away at 103 and 96 years old, respectively.
Smith, who said RG Shipley was his great grandmother’s brother, wasn’t all that close with the Shipleys, but they met a few times throughout life and as a favor to a family member he took the late RG’s partially-finished memoirs about his life and embarked on a journey to complete them.
According to Smith, he used the 12 pages of RG Shipley’s unfinished memoirs, letters between RG and Agnes and did extensive historical research in western North Carolina conducting oral histories with people who knew the Shipleys, family members, and digging into the archives of the Watauga Democrat.
“I always heard stories from my family members about this legendary guy known for his longevity and his intelligence,” Smith said. While he didn’t know RG Shipley well, Smith said that he always existed as a legend in his mind growing up and reading through his letters and writings revealed a personality beneath the stories he had heard growing up.
Writing a book in comparison to journalistic articles “was a unique experience that I’d like to repeat,” Smith said, and that he thinks there are more books to be written about Watauga County.
“Here by the Owl” can be purchased online from Amazon, Barnes & Nobles or requested from local book retailers and as an audiobook podcast at spoti.fi/3gICQfm.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
