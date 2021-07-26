BLOWING ROCK — The Monday Night Concert Series on July 26 at 7 p.m. will feature Federico Eiguchi, Amy Marie Young and Matt Primm on piano and viola performing at Broyhill Park — 173 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock — in the gazebo by the pond.
The inclement weather location is the American Legion Building off of Park Avenue. Concerts are free and open to the public and concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for their comfort.
Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation sponsors the Monday Night Concert Series. For further information, community members can call parks and recreation at (828) 295-5222 and can visit amymarieproductions.com to find out more about the featured performers this season.
