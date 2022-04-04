BOONE — Musical theater is back at WHS with a performance of Seussical the Musical will Thursday, April 7, through Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m. in the Ross Auditorium at Watauga High School.
After three years without a spring musical, student actors and technicians have worked since Christmas to produce their best work. One of the directors, Zach Walker, said he is excited to get the public back in the theater.
“We haven’t produced a musical since 2019 with Newsies," Walker said. "The seniors were freshmen when we did that show so there are so many new faces and talent in this show. It’s been a real pleasure working with the students and adults these past few months. Creating art and live entertainment is vital. The work is important, and we are confident that you will leave happier than how you came in, two hours earlier.”
Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza. Characters include Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a young Who with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo — a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks."
Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Seussical is a fun show for the whole family.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.onthestage.tickets/watauga-high-school-theatre-department.
Patrons can also purchase tickets at the door 45 minutes before the show. All seats are $10 with an online convenience fee. Tickets are reserved seating, including walk ups. There is no general admission seating. All sales are final. WHS offers accessible parking and is a wheelchair accessible venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.