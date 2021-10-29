WATAUGA — Voters have turned out in low numbers so far for the 2021 municipal elections in Boone, Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain and Seven Devils, according to voting data.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, less than 700 people in total have voted in the municipal elections. Three people have voted in the Beech Mountain town council race, 48 have voted in the Blowing Rock town council and mayor race, 610 have voted in the Boone town council and mayor race and no one has voted yet in the Seven Devils town council race.
Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said voters in Seven Devils typically vote on Election Day.
"The weather looks great for Tuesday. We hope municipal voters come out to vote," Snyder said. "We’ve seen a lot of growth in our towns the last couple years and our municipal elected officials have many decisions ahead of them. Few elected officials have as large an impact on their constituents as do our town officials."
In 2019 — the last municipal elections in in Watauga County — 896 people voted in total during the early voting period. The 2019 election saw 2,131 total votes across all four towns for the election.
Many municipal election votes historically come on Election Day. In 2019, Blowing Rock had 393 people vote on Election Day while Boone had 449, Seven Devils had 63 and Beech Mountain had 198.
Early voting ends on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Voters can vote at the Watauga County Administration Building, located at 814 W. King St., or the Blue Ridge Ballroom in Appalachian State’s student union. Parking at the union is available at 614 Howard St. next to the Miles Annas Student Services Building. The two locations open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Community members registered to vote in Watauga County and who live in the town limits of Blowing Rock, Boone, Seven Devils or Beech Mountain can vote at either site, no matter which town they reside.
For more information or questions, community members can call the Board of Elections at (828) 265-8061.
