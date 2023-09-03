Sept. 3 Carry Out

Crews work the patient down a steep area. 

 Photo submitted

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Multiple agencies representing several counties  — including three from Watauga —  assisted with a carryout on Grandfather Mountain Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3.

According to Avery County Emergency Management Director Paul Buchanan, a woman injured her ankle near the top of Grandfather Mountain. Agencies from four different counties — Burke, Caldwell, Watauga and Avery — assisted in the carryout, which took more than three hours once patient contact was made. 

Sept. 3 Carry Out 4

Crews carried out a patient on Grandfather Mountain on Sunday, Sept. 3. 
Sept. 3 Carry Out 2

Crews work together to make sure the patient stays safe while carrying her down the mountain. 
  

