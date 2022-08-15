King Street

Downtown Boone. 

 Photo by David Rogers

BOONE — Multiple projects are taking place in downtown Boone this week that will cause some traffic delays.  

The south bound lane of Depot Street, beginning at the intersection of King Street and Depot Street near the Shoppes at Farmers, and ending at the intersection of Depot Street and Howard Street near Boone's Fly Shop, will be closed the business week of Aug. 15 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, for sidewalk construction.

