BOONE — Multiple projects are taking place in downtown Boone this week that will cause some traffic delays.
The south bound lane of Depot Street, beginning at the intersection of King Street and Depot Street near the Shoppes at Farmers, and ending at the intersection of Depot Street and Howard Street near Boone's Fly Shop, will be closed the business week of Aug. 15 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, for sidewalk construction.
The entrance to the private parking lot behind Shoppes at Farmer's off of Depot Street will be closed during the construction period, however the parking lot will continue to be accessible through Howard Street.
Additionally, flagging on King Street will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. for sanitary sewer rehabilitation work on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday Aug. 18. The flagging was originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, but was changed due to weather. Sections of King Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic due to the construction.
