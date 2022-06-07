RALEIGH – A draft of the state’s next long-range transportation improvements plan is now available for public review, which includes multiple projects for Watauga County.
The State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, is the NCDOT’s guide that shows how and when transportation projects are expected to be funded over the next 10 years. Projects scheduled in the first five years are generally considered to be committed, while those on the latter half of the schedule are subject to be re-evaluated when the next STIP is developed.
In Watauga, multiple projects are included in the draft. Here are some of the potential long-range projects:
Middle Fork Greenway, Section 1. Construction of Greenway (Bike/Pedestrian). Construction project schedule: 2022. Remaining funds needed for construction: $2,014,000. Project to be administered by town of Blowing Rock.
Construction of sidewalk from Main Street in Blowing Rock to Moses H. Cone Memorial Park and Bass Lake. Currently under construction and administered by the town of Blowing Rock.
Construction of a multi-use path from Grove Street to Brookshire Road. Construction project schedule: 2025. Remaining funds needed for construction: $1,865,000.
Replace bridge over South Fork of New River in Boone on Hunting Hills Lane. Construction project schedule: 2022. Remaining funds needed for construction: $1,500,000.
Construction of a new bridge over Watauga River and a left-turn lane at Broadstone Road. Construction project schedule: 2022. Remaining funds needed for construction: $25,180,000.
Install pedestrian countdown heads and flashing yellow arrows at various intersections from Deerfield Road to Boone Mall. Under construction.
Construct roundabout at Poplar Grove Connector. Remaining funds needed for construction: $3,100,000.
U.S. 42
1/3
21 West of Boone to U.S. 421 east of Boone. Construct freeway on new location south of Boone. Remaining funds needed for construction: $654,700,000.
All information is subject to change. A revised draft is expected to be released in December 2022.
NCDOT plans to use public input and planning organization requests to produce a revised draft of the STIP by December. Transportation officials are expected to adopt the 2024-33 STIP in summer 2023.
The draft 2024-33 document can be viewed at www.ncdot.gov. There will be upcoming opportunities for the public to comment on the draft in person and online.
