DEEP GAP — Multiple large car accidents have shut down US 421 Monday morning with the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responding to one with approximately 75 cars involved.
U.S. 421 in Deep Gap opened back up at 10:15 a.m. after it was shut down from the bottom of the mountain and the top of the mountain near the Parkway bridge as crews worked to clear the wrecks, according to Deep Gap Fire Capt. Matt Clark. Blue Ridge Energy is working to replace a power line that was taken out in one of the wrecks and traffic flow may be down to one lane in some areas.
Clark said Deep Gap crews was still on the scene of a 22-car accident at US 421 near Stony Fork Road and a 75-car accident at 421 and Chestnut Mountain Road to Wilkes County as of 9:40 a.m. The fire department was also responding at the time to another wreck on Stony Fork Road.
The department also cleared a single vehicle accident at Old 421 and Livestock Market Road and assisted with traffic and ensured everyone was OK on 421 at Laurel Springs Church. All five calls came between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to Deep Gap.
Clark said minor injuries have occurred at the accidents. He also said some of these accidents — like the 75 car one — were the biggest the department has responded to.
"The spot was really icy and some cars wrecked into each other and some cars hit the ditch to try to not hit the other cars," Clark said. "But from State Highway Patrol, they are going to classify it as the the 22 car wreck is one single wreck and then the 75-car wreck is one single wreck even though maybe not everyone hit each other they all kind of wrecked trying to avoid it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.