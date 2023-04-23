Air lift photo.jpeg

Helicopter landing zones were set up at Bald Mountain Church and at Fleetwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. 

 Photo courtesy of Ashe County Emergency Management

WEST JEFFERSON — Nine people were transported to area hospitals on Saturday night after a deck at a house on Little Tree Road in West Jefferson collapsed.

An emergency call was made to Ashe County 911 Dispatch at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday night. The caller reported that a deck had collapsed and involved at least four adult females, one adult male and a 16-week-old infant.

