WATAUGA — Local fire departments and Watauga County Emergency Services officials visited schools across Watauga County over the last few weeks to teach students about fire prevention.
Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland travelled to multiple schools in the area to talk about fire prevention and safety.
“This went real well,” Garland said after a day at Parkway School. “A lot of the kids remember a lot of stuff. It was good to get the (smoke) trailer back out, it was the first time since COVID it that we were able to get back out with the trailer. It was good to get them back in and see what they remember and just reviewing the stuff with them.”
Garland said the students are at an age where they can really soak in the information fire departments give them.
“All the fire departments participate and handout goodie bags and stuff to them, and they really seem to be real receptive about what they learn,” Garland said. “Obviously saving lives is what we want to do.”
Boone Fire Prevention Capt. Jacob Burleson travelled to Hardin Park, Two Rivers Community School and First Presbyterian. Throughout October, Burleson will also visit daycares in the area along with Grace Academy.
The week of Oct. 12 was the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.
“Just this week, I’ve had I think three or four people tell me that they’ve had fires and they survived their fires because of the training they had when they were children during fire prevention,” Burleson said. “It’s a very important thing and needs to continue and people need to practice what they learn because it will save their lives.”
Burleson, who had just talked to a class at Two Rivers School, said having smoke detectors in the house is the No. 1 safety measure community members can take for early warning and detection of a fire.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said Fire Prevention Week is always “a highlight of the school year.”
“The firefighters who visit our schools provide an experience for our students that is both fun and serious at the same time,” Elliott said. “It’s impossible to know how many fires and injuries have been prevented through the years, but we absolutely know from recent history that these school events have led to students being able save their families during house fires. I cannot thank our local fire departments enough for all the many things they do for our schools, but most especially for these educational programs.”
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.
