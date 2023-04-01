Meat Camp Saturday Structure Fire 1
Photo by David Luther

MEAT CAMP — Multiple departments responded to a structure fire in Meat Camp Saturday. 

The structure fire was in the 1600 block of Hopewell Church Road in Meat Camp and was dispatched just before 4 p.m. Some of the departments dispatched include Meat Camp Fire, Boone Fire, Deep Gap Fire, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene.

Meat Camp Saturday Structure Fire 2
Meat Camp Saturday Structure Fire 3

