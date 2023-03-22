MEAT CAMP — Multiple departments participated in a joint firefighter down training in the Meat Camp fire district.

Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department, Todd Volunteer Fire Department and Watauga County Rescue Squad worked together on Monday, March 20, to train on best practices if a firefighter goes into cardiac arrest inside a burning building.

Firefighter down training 5

Watauga County Rescue Squad members Chip Norwood and Gary Harmon place the a LUCAS device on a down firefighter to simulate a real life scenario.
Firefighter down training 6

A firefighter starts to lead his crew out of the smoke filled house with the downed firefighter. 
Firefighter down training 2

Firefighters bring a downed firefighter to a safe distance away from the house.

