Last update 12:30 p.m.
WATAUGA — As rain continues to fall across the county, multiple areas are have started to flood.
Deerfield Road in Boone by the App State Health Sciences building is closed as a bridge has flooded. Bamboo Road near the airport has also closed due to flooding. Blowing Rock experienced minor flooding as well earlier in the day.
"Turn around, don't drown," said Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt. "You do not know how deep the water is or if the roadway underneath has been damaged."
The Watauga River near Sugar Grove is showing minor flooding with the gauge measuring 7.7 feet as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. The flood stage is at 6 feet.
Flooding in your area? Send pictures or videos to editor@wataugademocrat.com so we can update this story with additional information. Please include the time and location.
