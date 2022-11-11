Deerfield Road

Deerfield Road near the Health Sciences building. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

Last update 12:30 p.m. 

WATAUGA — As rain continues to fall across the county, multiple areas are have started to flood.  

Boone Mall

The Boone Mall. 
Bamboo Road

Bamboo Road near the airport. 

Flooding on Bamboo Road near the Boone Airport. 
State Farm Bridge

Underneath a bridge on State Farm Road near the Greenway. 
Dewitt Barnett Road in Foscoe

A bridge on Dewitt Barnett Road in Foscoe

A bridge covered in water on Dewitt Barnett Road in Foscoe. 

